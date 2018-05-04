There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Overnight: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light north northeast wind.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 11 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light west northwest wind. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light north northwest wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

A plume of tropical moisture continues to linger over the Hawaiian Islands this evening with showers in the forecast through Saturday. An upper level trough will move into the region on Friday enhancing shower activity across the state with an elevated flash flood threat for Kauai County and Oahu. High pressure will build across the Central Pacific from Sunday onward bringing a drying trend across the islands with moderate to breezy trade winds.

