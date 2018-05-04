Vandalism of the Kalama Park Skatepark in South Maui has forced the closure of the facility until crews can assess and reconstruct damaged areas.

The facility was closed on Thursday, May 3, 2018 due to unsafe conditions from the vandalism incident.

The vandalism included broken wooden platforms and graffiti.

The closure will be ongoing until repairs are completed, according to information provided by the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.