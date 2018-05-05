Kamehameha Schools Maui juniors Cheyenne Yap and Kaylie Ho will be the featured presenters at the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce’s (MNHCoC) social on Tues. May 8 2018 at Maui Tropical Plantation at 5:30 pm. The students will speak about the legacy of their ancestors who played important roles in World War II.

“It’s an honor to present to the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce about our ancestors,” said Yap. “Our ancestors truly inspire us and hopefully they will inspire others as well.”

Their presentation is part of their senior project, a graduation requirement that provides students with an opportunity to give back to their community through academic knowledge and critical thinking skills.

Kaylie Ho has completed extensive research on her great-great uncle, staff sergeant Calvin Atsushi

Tottori who served in the Office of Strategic Services (OSS). He served under Lord Louis Montbatten, the Viceroy of India, and he authored the book, The OSS Nisei in the China-Burma-India Theater.

Of the fourteen men in their unit, ten were from Hawaiʻi, all were selected from the original 100 who

volunteered for OSS service during their basic training with the legendary 442nd Regimental Combat

Team.

Cheyenne Yap has researched the Naganuma brothers from Lāhainā and her grandfather Harold Yap

from Haʻikū. Her study was inspired by her desire to understand the contributions that Native Hawaiian warriors made during World War II. She has since created an archive for her grandfather at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center in Kahului.

“Our chamber has a close, longstanding relationship with Kamehameha Schools Maui campus so we are thrilled to hear from these talented students,” said MNHCoC president Teri Freitas Gorman. “The pace of life is so hectic these days that we rarely stop to reflect on the many gifts of our ancestors. We

appreciate that Kaylee and Cheyenne have given us an opportunity to do exactly this.”

No-host cocktails and networking will begin at 5:30 pm. Admission is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. RSVP and pay in advance at www.mnhcoc.org or to pay by phone, call (808) 757-3045. The deadline to RSVP is Sun. May 6. Venue capacity is limited.

For more information, go to www.mnhcoc.org