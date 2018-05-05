There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Looking Ahead

An upper level trough will sweep from west to east across the state today pushing clouds and moisture eastward towards the Big Island on Sunday. Scattered showers will develop ahead of this trough with drying and clearing trends after the trough axis passes each island. High pressure building across the Central Pacific will bring north to northeast trade winds back down the island chain this weekend. Moderate to occasional breezy trade winds persist through next week Friday with enough instability aloft for higher shower chances along windward slopes of all islands.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. North northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light north northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.