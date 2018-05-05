The Department of Human Services (DHS) has opened an application period for its Preschool Open Doors (POD) program for the 2018-2019 school year. Families are encouraged to apply between May 1, 2018 and May 31, 2018. Applications received during this period will be considered for preschool participation during July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019.

This program, which currently serves more than 1,600 children statewide, provides child care subsidies to eligible low and moderate income families to pay preschool tuition. POD aims to provide children whose families might otherwise not be able to afford preschool the opportunity to gain essential skills to be successful in school and in life.

To qualify for the program, children must be eligible to enter kindergarten in the 2019-2020 school year (born between August 1, 2013 and July 31, 2014). Families are reminded that a child must be five years old on or before July 31 to enter kindergarten. Families may choose any one of the 432 State-licensed preschools. Underserved or at-risk children receive priority consideration for the POD program and funds are limited.

Interested families may request an application beginning Tues. May 1, 2018 from the Department’s POD contractor, PATCH, by visiting patchhawaii.org or calling (808) 791-2130 or toll free (800) 746-5620. PATCH can also help families locate a preschool convenient for them. Applications must be received by Thurs. May 31, 2018 to be considered during the July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019 program period.

Eligibility and priorities for POD program selection are detailed online in HAR §17-799, which is available online. For more information about other DHS programs and services, visit humanservices.hawaii.gov