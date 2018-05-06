There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Moist and showery conditions are forecast to linger through the first half of the week over the eastern end of the state as a remnant frontal boundary stalls and dissipates in the vicinity of the Big Island tonight through Wednesday. Drier and more stable conditions along with a return of breezy trades are expected over the smaller northwest islands in the wake of this boundary. Any showers that do develop over the smaller islands will favor windward and mauka locations each day. Moderate to breezy trades will likely hold through the second half of the week, with some increase in shower coverage possible Wednesday through Friday.

West Side

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.