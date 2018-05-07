Edgar Krampitz has joined Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center (QKC) as Operations Manager, effective April 23, 2018. As operations manager, Krampitz will be working with QKC management, staff, tenants and contractors to deliver exceptional shopping, dining and entertainment experiences for all patrons.

Krampitz is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force as an airfield maintenance supervisor in the civil engineering squadron in various overseas locations including Iraq, Afghanistan, Qatar and Japan. He continued managing multimillion-dollar airfield construction projects around the world as a U.S. Department of Defense contractor. His military service also includes a recruiting position with the Air National Guard.

As a civilian, Krampitz worked as a real estate agent and property manager overseeing the maintenance of residential and commercial properties while obtaining his bachelor’s degree in business management. He currently is pursuing his master’s degree in business administration.