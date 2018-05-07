First Hawaiian Bank announced the establishment of the Aloha for Hawai‘i Fund to support relief efforts for the Kīlauea Volcano Eruption on the Big Island of Hawai‘i and flood recovery efforts on Kaua‘i and in East O‘ahu.

Donations can now be made at any of First Hawaiian Bank’s 61 branches located in Hawai‘i, Guam and Saipan. One-hundred percent of the donated funds will support The Salvation Army’s emergency disaster services in Hawai‘i providing direct assistance to the affected communities, according to an announcement today by Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Bank chairman and chief executive officer.

“Our island communities have always mobilized quickly to bring assistance and comfort to those in need. This is especially true in the outpouring of support for those affected by the recent Kīlauea Volcano Eruption on the Big Island and the flooding on Kaua‘i and in East O‘ahu,” said Harrison. “To assist in the effort, we encourage anyone wanting to help to make a monetary donation to the Aloha for Hawaii Fund at any of our First Hawaiian Bank branches. All funds collected will go directly to those in need and support the hard work and efforts of our partner the Salvation Army.”

“We are grateful to First Hawaiian Bank for making it so easy for those in the community wanting to offer their assistance to those in need at this time. Monetary donations allow us to efficiently and quickly meet the changing community needs during disaster relief and recovery. We are able to deliver the exact relief supplies and support the community needs,” said Jennifer Oyer, Chief Development Officer, The Salvation Army – Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division.

The funds will support efforts to provide water, shelter, food, clothes and emotional support to those affected by the recent volcanic activity and flooding.

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services team of volunteers are assisting those affected by the Kīlauea Volcano Eruption and the residents recovering from flooding on Kauaʻi and in East Oʻahu.

Donations are being accepted today through May 31 at all First Hawaiian Bank branches located in Hawaiʻi, Guam and Saipan. Donations can be made online or by calling The Salvation Army – Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Divisional Headquarters at (808) 988-2136. One-hundred percent of the donated funds will support The Salvation Army’s emergency disaster services in Hawaiʻi.

First Hawaiian Bank’s Community Care employee volunteer program will also send out teams of volunteers to the affected communities to lend a hand where needed.

First Hawaiian Bank operates 56 branches in Hawaiʻi, three on Guam and two on Saipan. First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB), the parent company of First Hawaiian Bank, is the largest publicly traded company based in Hawaiʻi.