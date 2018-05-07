+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

A 20-foot container filled with over 2,000 items donated by Maui residents and business arrived on Kaua’i to offer aid to the island as it recovers from the recent flooding disaster that devastated parts of Kaua’i.

Among the items sent in the container were rubber boots, first aid kits, tarps, shovels, non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, chainsaws, bottled water and baby items. Over $2,200 in gift cards for stores on Kaua’i and $1,150 in cash contributions were donated to the Kaua’i-based non-profit Malama Kaua’i to provide additional assistance to residents impacted by the disaster.

“Mahalo for the support, Kaua’i loves you, Maui! Your supplies went out as fast as they came in and provided a huge relief to our community. Stores on Kaua’i are selling out of many of our most important needs, so your off-island support has been so critical,” said Donovan Kanani Cabebe, Project Manager for non-profit Malama Kaua’i.

Mayor Bernard Carvalho offered a video message circulating on social media to the people of Maui to thank them for their generosity calling the contributions a “gift of aloha”.

Organized by Tiare Lawrence, Zeke Kalua and Mahina Martin, who combined separate efforts to produce the collection drive, the two-day Malama Kaua’i collection drive received contributions from many businesses and hundreds of residents. Including support from Young Brothers, Alpha Construction and Maui’s various car and truck clubs for shipping costs.