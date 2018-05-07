The Hawaiʻi Judiciary celebrates National Drug Court Month with a series of events marking the occasion.

Here on Maui, the Second Circuit Court holds its 63rd Maui Drug Court Graduation on May 17, 2018 at Hoapili Hale. The ceremony will be presided over by the Honorable Chief Judge Joseph Cardoza, with Rep. Lynn DeCoite serving as the guest speaker.

The Maui Drug Court celebrated more than 600 successful graduates since the program began in 2000.

Since the implementation of Hawaiʻi’s first Drug Court in 1996, more than 2,000 people have graduated across the state.

The theme of National Drug Court Month 2018 is, “Justice For All.” Below is a list of other event being held at courts across the the state:

FIRST CIRCUIT (Oʻahu):The First Circuit Adult Drug Court Program will recognize the achievements of 22 individuals at a graduation ceremony in the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court on May 7, at 2 p.m., Circuit Court Judge Ed Kubo presiding. Established in 1996, the First Circuit Adult Drug Court has helped over 900 individuals graduate from the intensive 18-month treatment program.

THIRD CIRCUIT (Hawaiʻi Island): The Big Island Drug Court will hold its 43rd graduation ceremony on May 7, at 10 a.m. at the Kona Courthouse in Kealakekua to acknowledge the achievements of three new graduates. At 11 a.m., immediately following the graduation ceremony, the court will host a Kona Drug Court Appreciation Luncheon to acknowledge employers, sponsors, family members, and community members for their support of the Drug Court Program and its participants.

On May 11, starting at 2:30 p.m., the BIDC will sponsor a Food Drive at the KTA Superstore on Puainako Street in Hilo. Hilo Drug Court participants will collect canned foods, bags of rice, and monetary gifts to support The Food Basket, Inc.

On May 31, at 10 a.m., the BIDC will host a Hilo Drug Court Appreciation event in the Hilo Judiciary Complex (first floor) to acknowledge employers, sponsors, family members, and community members for their support of the Drug Court Program and its participants. At 1:30 p.m., attendees will join the BIDC to celebrate the six members of its 44th graduating class.

In addition to the events scheduled for “National Drug Court Month,” the public is welcome to observe any of the regularly scheduled Drug Court hearings. In Kona, Drug Court is held on Mondays, from 9 a.m. at 81-940 Halekii Street in Kealakekua. In Hilo, Drug Court is held on Thursdays, from 1 p.m. at Hale Kaulike, 777 Kilauea Avenue.

Since 2002, the BIDC had nearly 280 successful graduates.

FIFTH CIRCUIT (Kauaʻi): Chief Judge Randal G.B. Valenciano will preside over the Kauaʻi Drug Court’s May 18 graduation ceremony at noon, at the Kauai Judiciary Complex to celebrate the hard work and achievements of six program participants. This will be the 31st graduation ceremony for the Kauaʻi Drug Court. Since its establishment in 2003, the program has helped more than 200 people complete the intensive 18-month treatment program.