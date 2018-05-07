There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday May 13: A new short period north northwest swell will arrive tonight, peak on Monday, then lower gradually Monday night. A slightly larger and longer period north swell is expected to arrive late Monday, peak Monday night and early Tuesday, then lower gradually Tuesday night and Wednesday. Another smaller long period north northwest swell, is expected to arrive late Wednesday and Wednesday night. This swell will lower gradually Thursday through Saturday. There will be a series of small, mainly background southerly swells through most of this week. Strengthening trade winds early this week will cause an increase in short period choppy surf along east facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high N medium period swell for the morning with occasional shoulder sets. This builds to chest to head high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high N medium period swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This builds to chest to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT