May 07, 2018 Weather ForecastMay 7, 2018, 6:45 AM HST · Updated May 7, 6:45 AM
Looking Ahead
Moist and showery conditions are forecast to linger through the first half of the week over the eastern end of the state as a remnant frontal boundary stalls and dissipates in the vicinity of the Big Island. Drier and more stable conditions along with breezy trades are expected to hold over the northwest islands. A second band of clouds, however, associated with an old frontal boundary, has shifted southward into the area and will support a slight increase in shower coverage over the windward sections of the smaller northwest islands this morning before scattering/drying out later today through Tuesday. Weaker trades along with an increase in shower activity remains possible Wednesday through Friday.
West Side
Today: Isolated showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after 11am. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Central Maui
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. East northeast wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light northeast wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
East Maui
Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Isolated showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov