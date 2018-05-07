There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Moist and showery conditions are forecast to linger through the first half of the week over the eastern end of the state as a remnant frontal boundary stalls and dissipates in the vicinity of the Big Island. Drier and more stable conditions along with breezy trades are expected to hold over the northwest islands. A second band of clouds, however, associated with an old frontal boundary, has shifted southward into the area and will support a slight increase in shower coverage over the windward sections of the smaller northwest islands this morning before scattering/drying out later today through Tuesday. Weaker trades along with an increase in shower activity remains possible Wednesday through Friday.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after 11am. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. East northeast wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light northeast wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.