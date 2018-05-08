Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the most-asked questions submitted to his staff.

Dear Mayor Alan Arakawa,

Q: Some of these political signs seem excessively large. Aren’t there regulations the candidates have to follow?

A: According to Maui County ordinance 16.12.A.030 “for all districts, signs or posters not exceeding 18 square feet in display surface, announcing candidates seeking political office are authorized.”

If you see anything you suspect to be bigger than that, contact our inspectors at the Planning Department at 270-7484.

Also it is important to note that even if it’s not your sign, but you allow the sign to be put up on your property, you can also be in violation.

“Any owner or lessee of real property, who allows a sign to exist, or to be erected or used on the property, and who fails to comply with this chapter and the terms of any sign permit will be guilty of a violation.”

Violations are punishable by a fine of not less than $100 and not more than $1,000.

Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov, (808) 270-7855 or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column.

This column originally appeared in publication on Feb. 13, 2013.