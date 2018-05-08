Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the most-asked questions submitted to his staff.

Q: My street in Maui Meadows is a mess! Turns out it hasn’t had any maintenance at all for 29 years!

Now two streets here are being fixed, leaving the many other streets untouched. Can you help?

A: First off, our road repairs and reconstruction work is limited by funding from the County

Council, and whether we get the green light to go ahead with our projects.

That said, our Public Works road crews say yes, they are working on the two main roads in Maui Meadows—Akala Drive right now and then later Mapu Drive.

After they finish those roads, they’ll work their way through the subdivision. When they come to your section, our crews will go door to door notifying residents and if you aren’t home to talk to they’ll leave a notice.

So they aren’t avoiding your road, they’re just starting with the main roads first.

