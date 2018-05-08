A brown water advisory is in effect for the windward and north shore areas of Maui from DT Fleming Beach Park to Hoʻokipa Beach Park.

This is the result of heavy rain that resulted in storm water runoff that has entered coastal waters.

The Department of Health Clean Water Branch advises the public to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown the public is advised to stay out.

The public is also advised to continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with a primary care physician if any health concerns arise.