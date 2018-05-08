Kahu David Kapaku will facilitate a leadership workshop on Sat. May 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at Kahana Door of Faith church in Lahaina. The 15 Principles of Personal Growth,Tribal LeaderShift is designed for those who feel stuck to get back in motion again and step forward with confidence.

Participants will learn how to realize their challenges, face them with facts and carry on a successful journey of growth. Kahu is a certified trainer for the John C. Maxwell team. He has lived on Maui most of his life and is fully aware of the challenges that local families experience. If he hasn’t experienced challenges personally, he has counseled families, parishioners and community members who have, helping them to safely arrive at the next step with a sense of balance and direction.

Kahu is currently the Pastor at Kahana Door of Faith in Lahaina and a Co-organizer and facilitator of Maui Business Brainstormers, a group of community of business leaders helping small businesses thrive here on Maui.

Seating is limited. The cost is $65.00 via cash or check at the door only. For more information and to rsvp call (808) 597-1378.