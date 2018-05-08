HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday May 14: A reinforcing north swell with longer period will peak tonight and Tuesday, with surf heights expected to reach advisory levels along north facing shores, and a small bump to east facing shores exposed to north swells. This swell will diminish on Wednesday. A small, long- period northwest swell arriving Wednesday will peak Thursday, with a small north- northwest swell expected Friday and Saturday. Another north- northwest swell is possible early next week, with peak surf heights below advisory levels. Strengthening trades will bring an increase in choppy surf along east facing shores the next couple of days.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high N ground swell with occasional well overhead high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high SSW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high N ground swell.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

