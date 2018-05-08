High Surf Advisory issued May 08 at 3:25AM HST until May 09 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Clouds and showers associated with a dissipated front will linger over portions of the state into midweek, primarily affecting windward areas. While Kauai and Oahu may see some clearing by Wednesday, windward portions of Maui and the Big Island will continue to see cloudy and damp weather. Breezy trade winds will persist through Wednesday, while lighter winds are expected Thursday and Friday. The light winds may allow afternoon showers to develop over leeward areas. A gradual drying trend is anticipated over the weekend and into early next week with a return of a more typical trade wind pattern.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Today: Occasional showers. High near 77. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Windy, with a northeast wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.