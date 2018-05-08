Due to a staff shortage, a refuse route in the Haʻikū and Kula areas today is being rescheduled to Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

Affected areas in Haʻikū :

Haʻikū Road; Ulumalu Road, Kaupakalua Road, West and East Kuiaha Road, Kauhikoa Road, Holokai Road, Pakanu Street, Peʻahi Road and all surrounding roads and streets.

Affected areas in Kula :

Upper and Lower Kimo Drive, Kula Kai subdivision, Ākea Place, Ōmaʻopio Road, Pūlehu Road, Kulamanu Circle, Waimele Place, Piliwale Road, Lower Kula Road and all surrounding roads and streets.

Department officials apologized for the inconvenience and extended their thanks to the community for their understanding and cooperation.