The cause of a small brush fire in Māʻalaea on Sunday is undetermined.

The fire was reported at around 4:30 p.m. on the makai shoulder of the Honoapiʻilani Highway in Māʻalaea.

Fire officials say the fire burned a 200 foot by 15 foot wide section of brush, just South of the Kaheawa Wind Farm access road.

The fire briefly impacted traffic while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.