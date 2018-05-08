Volcanic Activity Paused at All 12 Fissures ×

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirms volcanic activity at Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone eruption in the Leilani Estates Subdivision had paused at all 12 fissures as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Despite the respite, authorities say hazardous fumes continue to be released.

The total number of structures lost to the volcanic activity stands at 35. Civil Defense authorities say the lava has covered 104 acres.

As of midnight, the Red Cross reports that there were nearly 200 people at the Pāhoa Community Center and 15 people at the Keaʻau Community Center shelter.

According to the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Agency, area residents of Leilani Estates are being issued entry placards if they wish to retrieve personal items or check on their properties between the hours of 7 a.m .and 6 p.m., conditions permitting. There is still no access allowed for residents of Lanipuna Gardens due to dangerous volcanic gases present.

The Department of Education reports that all public schools are open today; however, the following Charter schools are closed today: Kua O Ka Lā, Hawaiʻi Academy of Arts and Sciences, and Ke Kula ʻo Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu.

The United States Postal Service announced that evacuated residents can pick up their mail at the Pāhoa Post Office.

Civil Defense has established a community information center at Sacred Hearts Church in Pāhoa, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Puna Geothermal Venture reports no activity at this time and the facility is secured. Precautionary measures are being taken to remove flammable materials offsite.