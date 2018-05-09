The county Department of Parks and Recreation Aquatics Division will hold a free lifeguard certification program for ages 15 to 19 at the start of June in Central Maui.

Please note that this is an American Red Cross lifeguard certification which will make it possible for attendees to apply for a lifeguard job with Maui County in the future.

“Kia‘i ola ‘opio: Young Lifeguards of the Future” will be held 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 1-3, with water skills at Coach Spencer Shiraishi Pool in Kahului and classroom work at the department’s small conference room adjacent to Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku.

Participants must take and pass a swim assessment test of 300-yard continuous swim; treading water with hands under armpit for two minutes; and completion of a timed event with a dive into 10 feet of water to retrieve a 10-pound object and swim with it 20 yards back to start.

Space is limited to 14 participants. First-come, first-served registration is set for 8 a.m. May 19 at Coach Spencer Shiraishi Pool; assessment testing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Parent or guardian must accompany participant during registration.