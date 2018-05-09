There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Breezy trades will continue to focus clouds and showers over windward areas through the day today, especially over the eastern end of the state. Trades are forecast to weaken Thursday through Friday, which should give way to light and variable winds over the smaller islands and allow some vog from the Big Island to begin pooling northward by Friday. The light winds may allow afternoon showers to develop over leeward areas. A gradual drying trend is anticipated over the weekend and into early next week with a return of a more typical trade wind pattern.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north after midnight.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.