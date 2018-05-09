Meat on a stick? Try again. This is meat on a sword!! It’s happening, every Friday during Market Night at Four Seasons Resort Maui, when DUO turns into a Brazilian Steakhouse.

For a price of $67 per person, these Friday nights are known for their excellent Market Table, with a healthy buffet of salads, fresh produce and cured Italian meats, along with sides like potatoes, brussel sprouts and housemade sauces.

And now, it includes this: a Hawaiian Churrascaria, offering all kinds of meat, prepared by a Brazilian specialty chef on a giant, custom-made rotisserie grill. You can watch him work, managing all the meats. There’s top sirloin steak “Picanha,” seasoned lamb chops, bacon-wrapped chicken, artisan sausage and huli huli pork ribs — brought to you on giant skewers and sliced tableside. Check it out in our video above.

You control the flow of food, with a sign that says “more” that you can remove when you need a little break. But display the sign when you’re ready to re-up, and trained servers will deliver the goods. But learning how to present and slice the meat took some practice for everyone.

“We had a huge training program and we learned a lot doing it,” explains Four Seasons Resort Maui Executive Chef Craig Dryhurst, who’s been working to make this idea a reality for many months. “It’s been a lot of fun for us as a kitchen team and front-of-the-house team as well.”

Market Night also offers a complimentary perk for parents: staff from the “Kids for All Seasons” child care program will keep an eye your keiki while you eat, with creative crafts and shows.

Again, that’s $67 per person. Really. You can make your reservations here. And while you’re at it, you may want to save a seat for Mother’s Day, when DUO is hosting an enormous brunch on Sunday, May 13th with a breakfast station, appetizers, salads, small plates, a carving station, entrées, a seafood market, and a dessert table plus soufflé action station. It costs $113 for adults and $41 for keiki (ages six to 12), plus a Bloody Mary and mimosa station is $20 per adult. Kama‘āina can get a discount of 20% off those prices, and the brunch runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.