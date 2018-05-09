Due to a staff shortage, a refuse route in the Kula area today is being rescheduled to Thursday, May 10, 2018.

Affected areas in Kula include the following: Kula Hawaiian Homes; Alae Road; Waipoli Road; Aolewa Place; Hapapa Road; Cooke Road; and all surrounding streets and roads.

Department officials apologized for the inconvenience and thanked the community for their understanding and cooperation.