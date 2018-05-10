There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday May 16: Lingering NNW swells will remain through the weekend with surf heights below advisory levels. Surf along east facing shores will drop off tonight as the trades weaken and increase over the weekend with the return of fresh trades. The south facing shores will see small surf through the weekend with an increase expected next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist high NNW ground swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high S ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high medium period swell with occasional waist sets. The swell will be coming from the N in the morning and shift to the NNW during the day.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

