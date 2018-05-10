A second turtle killing in the last week has led to an arrest.

Officers with the state Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement arrested 32-year-old Bronson Nakaahiki of Kekaha, Kaua‘i after witnesses reported seeing him allegedly slice a threatened Green sea turtle’s throat and then harvest meat from it on Kekaha Beach.

The man is charged with take of an endangered species and was released pending a court appearance.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is still asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for a separate turtle killing at Onekahakaha County Beach Park in South Hilo last weekend. The turtle in that case had both front flippers amputated and was left in a cove where witnesses reported the finding to state authorities.

Anyone with information on these or any other illegal activities involving turtles or other endangered and threatened animals is asked to call the DOCARE statewide hotline at 643-DLNR or report it anonymously via the free DLNRTip app on their smartphone. All stranded, entangled or injured marine animals should be reported to the NOAA Fisheries Marine Mammal Hotline at 888-256-9840.