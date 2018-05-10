Fire crews rescued a surfer off of Pōhau Beach Park in Kahana on Tuesday evening after the man’s leash broke.

The incident was reported at 5:06 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, about 200 yards offshore of the Kuleana Condominium on Lower Honoapiʻilani Road.

When first responders arrived on scene at 5:17 p.m., they spotted two men holding on to a single surfboard about 300 yards out.

Authorities say the 33 year-old Nāpili man who lost his board was assisted by another man who had been surfing nearby.

Crews aboard a fire rescue boat from Lahaina brought two men back to shore. Another individual recovered the board that was lost in the incident. No one was injured.

Nāpili firefighters were assisted by a Lahaina ladder crew and rescue boat.