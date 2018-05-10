Guests and locals alike can take their most important women in their life out to brunch this Mother’s Day at Kā’anapali Beach Hotel, known as Hawai‘i’s Most Hawaiian Hotel! Every mom will receive a rose, enjoy live entertainment from Lāhui and experience a giant spread of food favorites!!

Its signature restaurant, Tiki Terrace, will feature executive chef Tom Muromoto’s award-winning dishes. The menu includes local favorites such as Ahi Shoyu Poke, Mussel Cucumber Onion Poke, Spicy Tuna, Furikake and Tobiko Salad, as well as a carving station with Slow-Roasted Prime Rib and Passion Fruit-Glazed Ham. There will be desserts like Pineapple Upside Down Cake, Banana Bread Pudding, a chocolate fountain, and much more!

This special brunch on Sunday, May 13 will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It costs $58 for adults and $25 for children; kids ages five and under eat free with a paying adult. Call 808-667-0124 for reservations.