Fuzz Box Productions, co-producers of the popular Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s ArT=Mixx has launched an island-wide multi-sensory, multi-media festival called Cosmos: A 2018 Maui Space Odyssey.

Underway now, the festival features 18 events combining art, music, film, science, learning and entertainment for all ages. The goal of Cosmos is to bring the community together using scientific exploration as a general theme. These space-themed events and exhibitions encourage artistic and scientific exploration using the concept of “space” as a jumping off point.

Upcoming events are as follows:

May 11: Starry Night Cinema at the MACC featuring Disney/Pixar’s Wall- E​

May 12: Cyber Punks from Outer Space at Charley’s in Paia

May 18: Lunar Boogie at The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina

May 26th: Tranquility Bass at Casanova’s in Makawao

May 14th: Screening of the film “The Connected Universe,” based on the work of physicist Nassim Haramein.

May 15th: Stargazing Adventure, Location TBD

May 18th: Screening of Mars Attacks at Campbell Park in Lahaina

May 21st: Institute for Astronomy presentation with Dr. Joe Ritter, Dr. Gary Greenberg, Dr. Jeff Kuhn, JD Armstrong and special guests.

May 26th: Play and Rocket Launch Day at the MACC

​June 1: Screening of the film Metropolis 1927 ​at the Historic ‘Iao Theater in Wailuku

June 1: Cyberlesque, a Robotic Cabaret Journey at the Historic ‘Iao Theater and Robotica, a Risque Electro Lounge at Wai Bar in Wailuku

June 9: ArT=Mixx SUPERNOVA at the MACC

Details, including times and locations, can be found online at Cosmosfestivalmaui.com or call the Fuzzline at (808) 868-2774.

The Fuzz Box is a creative hub that encourages artistic expression. Their mission is to encourage, inspire and empower individuals in developing their creative vision by providing an environment to cultivate their skills and talents. The Cosmos team consists of Maui residents Trevor Arnholt, Athena Medina, Markus Kuenzel and Amber Cara Hickman.