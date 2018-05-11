The public hearing for draft administrative rules on Maui’s Polystyrene Foam Ordinance No. 4457 will be held at 5 p.m. May 15, 2018 in the Planning Conference Room, 250 S. High St., Room 140.

Comments on the language and content of the draft administrative rules will be recorded at the public hearing. Prior to the hearing, written comments may also be submitted in person or by mail, Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division, 2145 Wells St., Suite 103, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Pursuant to Section 91-3(a), Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes, the Department of Environmental Management of the County of Maui hereby provides notice of a Public Hearing to all persons interested, regarding the proposed adoption of administrative rules entitled “Rules Relating to Polystyrene Foam Food Service Containers” (“Rules”). The proposed Rules establish administrative guidelines, requirements, regulations, and procedures for the DEM’s implementation of Chapter 20.26, Maui County Code, entitled “Polystyrene Foam Food Service Containers,” which prohibits the sale, use, or provision of “polystyrene foam food service containers,” as defined. Chapter 20.26, Maui County Code, will be effective Dec. 31, 2018.

To view the full public hearing announcement, full text of Ordinance No. 4457, or the draft administrative rules, visit www.mauicounty.gov/recycle. For more information, call the county recycling hotline at 270-7880.