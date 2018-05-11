Presented for the community by the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Starry Night Cinema returns to the A&B Amphitheater tonight, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Admission to this event is free.

Tonight’s film is Disney/Pixar’s WALL·E, which is short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-Class. In this film, WALL·E discovers a new purpose in life (besides collecting knick-knacks) when he meets a sleek search robot named Eve.

Eve comes to realize that WALL·E has inadvertently stumbled upon the key to the planet’s future, and races back to space to report her findings to the humans (who have been eagerly awaiting word that it is safe to return home).

Meanwhile, WALL·E chases Eve across the galaxy and sets into motion one of the most exciting and imaginative comedy adventures ever brought to the big screen. This film is rated G.

Attendees can bring a low-back beach chair and/or a blanket and spread out on the lawn. There will be pre-show entertainment by DJ Hands, prize drawings and a special keiki art activity.

Coolers or outside food and beverage are not allowed. If it’s rainy, the film will still be shown in Castle Theater with seating first-come, first-served.

Starry Night Cinema is presented with the generous support of Bank of Hawai’i with additional aloha from the County of Maui.

For more information, go to MauiArts.org