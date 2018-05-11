Maui Fire Chief Jeffrey Murray received a positive review in the annual evaluation compiled by the Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety Commission.

Outgoing chair Robyne Nishida Nakao said the commission finds the chief to be a very proficient manager with effective customer service skills. In a letter to the Mayor, she said his goal-oriented, planning and organizational skills lends to policy development efficiency for the department.

“Chief Murray perseveres through challenges, and continually challenges his team to find innovative ways to achieve department objectives and goals with less resources. He is pragmatic and diplomatic, remains resolute and committed to the community and the Department,” Nakao wrote in a commission letter to the mayor.

“I agree wholeheartedly with the evaluation,” said Mayor Alan Arakawa. “Chief Murray’s main priority is to keep this community safe, and any decision he makes regarding his department is based upon how to best carry out that task. That’s all that matters.”