Officials from the County of Maui are urging the public to be prepared for emergencies in light of the recent eruptions and seismic activity on the Big Island of Hawaiʻi.

The events pose a possibility for a local tsunami risk, and serve as a reminder for Maui County residents to be prepared for emergencies and disasters.

The reminder comes as residents of Lower Puna, between Kapoho and Kalapana on Hawaiʻi Island, are advised to be on alert in the event of possible gas emissions and volcanic eruption. The advisory was issued at 11 a.m. HST on Friday, May 11, 2018 by the County’s Civil Defense agency noting that there may be little to no advance notice to evacuate. The message urged area residents to take this time to prepare.

At 1:40 p.m. on Friday, May 11, 2018, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported the east rift zone intrusion and seismic activity appears to be moving down-rift in a north-east direction. Hazardous fumes continue to be released from existing cracks and fissures, but no lava activity is occurring at this time.

Since its onset on May 3, 2018, the East Rift Zone eruption has opened 15 fissures, covered 117 acres and has destroyed 36 structures. The US Geological Survey reports that more fissures are possible along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone, and continued eruptions of lava are likely.

The steady lowering of the lava lake at the summit of Kīlauea Volcano poses an added threat for explosive eruptions of rock and ash into the Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and surrounding communities.

Maui County officials issued a reminder for the public today, urging them to be Informed about local hazards that could affect them.

“Make a Plan with your household including communications and evacuations. Build an Evacuation Kit for each member of your family with food, water and essential supplies for 3-5 days. For sheltering in place have 14 days of food, water and essential supplies at home,” county officials said in a press release.

Sign up for Maka’ala – Maui County’s Emergency Alerts at mauicounty.gov/983/Active-Advisories-Watches-Notification-S.