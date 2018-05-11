There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

A weak surface trough near the islands and a front passing by far to the north will keep gentle wind speeds over the state for one more day. Clouds will increase over the islands during the day with sea breezes developing. High pressure will pass north of the islands this weekend, with trade wind weather and locally breezy trades returning. A surface ridge will remain north of the islands next week, maintaining trade winds to the area.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light east southeast wind becoming east 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Light north northeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.