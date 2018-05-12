Concerts at The Shops welcomes back Paula Fuga on Wed. May 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the main Fountain Courtyard. Guests will be treated to an enchanting evening of soulful Hawaiian music.

Paula Fuga has made a name for herself through expressive renditions of her original compositions that tell the story of overcoming adversity through determination and perseverance. Through song and emotion-charged words, she aims to inspire people across the globe.

She has performed alongside other talented musicians such as Ziggy Marley, Jack Johnson and Mike Love. When President Obama was in office, she traveled to Washington, D.C. three times to perform for him at the White House.

Concerts at The Shops is a free, monthly concert series that is open to the public and features headlining musicians from all the Hawaiian Islands. This music event occurs on the third and fifth Wednesday of every month from 5:30 to 7pm with performances at the main Fountain Courtyard.

The Shops at Wailea continues to give back to the community, supporting a different Maui non-profit each month with sixty percent of the special event parking fees going back to the non-profit. May’s non-profit recipient is Hospice Maui. The Shops’ goal is to enrich the community through exploration and discovery in the arts and music while supporting local businesses and non-profit partners. The four-hour special event parking voucher is available for $5 and can be purchased at the non-profit’s parking table.

For a complete calendar of events, activities and entertainment, go to TheShopsAtWailea.com.