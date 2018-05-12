There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday May 18: A series of small north-northwest swells will continue through early next week. Small background south-southwest swells will persist through the weekend, followed by a moderate long period south swell that will peak Monday and Tuesday. Small east shore surf is expected increase to moderate levels as trade winds rebuild this weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high S long period swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

