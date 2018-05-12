There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Looking Ahead

Trade winds are returning with high pressure north of the islands. Winds will increase, peaking Sunday, helping to clear any remaining vog from the smaller islands. The high will move away early next week, but a surface ridge will remain north of the islands, maintaining slightly weaker trade winds.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.