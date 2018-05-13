There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday May 19: A new swell will produce a small increase in surf along north and west facing shores Monday. That swell will fade out by Wednesday. Another small northwest swell is expected late next week.

A moderate south swell is expected to arrive on Sunday, gradually build through Tuesday, then slowly subside through the middle of next week. Another moderate south swell is expected late next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNW medium period swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with ENE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high S ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NNW medium period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

