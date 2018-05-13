There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

High pressure to the north of the state will maintain breezy conditions today. We expect winds to begin trending down tomorrow into Wednesday. Expect clouds and showers to remain focused over windward and mountain locations during this time. Winds are expected to be weakest on Wednesday, with land and sea breezes possible. Trades will pick up during the second half of the week.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

North Shore

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Light south wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.