Peake & Levoy has acquired JS Property Management’s commercial management division, formerly Commercial Properties of Maui Management, Inc. The procurement increases Peake & Levoy’s total square footage under management to 1,570,000 sq. feet, serving over 70 clients on the islands of Maui and Hawai‘i.

“This is a significant milestone for us, growth has and will continue to be part of our long-term strategic plan,” says Graham Peake, vice president and principal broker of Peake & Levoy. “Expansion increases our resources, services and offerings, efficiency, and purchasing power which are passed on to our clients resulting in improved financial returns.”

As the only Class A Commercial Accredited Management Organization on Maui, Peake & Levoy’s reputation is evidenced by its long-term client relationships, some since 2002. To ensure minimal to zero impact on current and new clients, Peake & Levoy proactively planned and implemented a transition program in advance of the acquisition, hiring and training several new team members, ensuring seamless integration.

We are very excited and grateful for the opportunity to have a greater positive impact on the Maui commercial property community, helping to fulfill our purpose of raising the bar and challenging the status quo to provide exceptional value to the clients, tenants and community we serve,” said Peake.

Properties managed by Peake & Levoy include Piilani Village Shopping Center, Wailea Gateway Center, Maui Research and Technology Park, and One Main Plaza which is the largest office building on Maui.

