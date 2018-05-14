Baldwin Bears Win 2018 DI State Baseball TitleMay 14, 2018, 8:29 AM HST · Updated May 14, 8:29 AM 0 Comments
Maui’s Baldwin High School defeated Waiakea 14 to 4 to claim the Division I state championship title at the Wally Yonamine Foundation / HHSAA Baseball State Championship game on Friday evening at the Les Murakami Stadium.
The title is the second for the Bears in three years and the third consecutive MIL state title after Maui High won in 2017.
Baldwin’s Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Others named to the All Tournament Team included Baldwin’s Kaipo Haole, Nainoa Keahi and Chayce Akaka.
Baldwin Bears vs Waiakea Warriors
May 11, 2018 at Honolulu, Oʻahu (Les Murakami Stadium)
Baldwin Bears 14
Player ab r h rbi bb so po a lob
Akaka, Chayse 3b/p 2 3 1 1 2 0 1 2 0
Dudoit, Haku rf 3 3 2 3 1 0 0 0 0
Kalehuawehe, Cade c 3 1 1 1 1 0 4 0 0
Keliikuli, Ekolu pr/c 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Keahi, Nainoa 1b 3 0 1 3 0 0 6 0 1
Kusonoki, Isaiah pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Varner Jr, Kevin dh 3 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 0
Haole, Kaipo ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 0 2 1
Hoopii-Tuionetoa, Anthony cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 2 0 0
Drayer, Bobby lf 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 2
Chong, Jacob 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 1 3 2
Meinen, Roy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Okita, Reyn 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 25 14 9 12 7 3 15 7 6
Waiakea Warriors 4
Player ab r h rbi bb so po a lob
Yamauchi, Casey 2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 2 1 0
Tamiya, Trayden ss 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 2 1
Nakamura, David rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0
Rosario, Kala’i lf 3 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
Ohara, Noah pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Villaruz-Mauai, Safe dh 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0
Miyao, Stone 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 3 1
Igawa, Jacob c 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 3
Mondina, Reese p 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0
Honda, Ty p 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Victorino, Khaden 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 0
Fujii, Brett cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Midel, Devin cf/p 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0
Ross, Rysen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Min, Cody p 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 19 4 5 3 3 3 15 9 5
Score by Innings 1 2 3 4 5 R H E
Baldwin Bears 0 0 4 3 7 14 9 1
Waiakea Warriors 2 0 1 0 1 4 5 5
E – C.Kalehuaweh; T. Tamiya 2; S. Miyao; K. Victorino 2. DP – BALDWIN 1; WAIAKEA 2. LOB – BALDWIN 6; WAIAKEA 5.
2B – S. Miyao. HBP – B. Drayer; S. Mauai. SH – T. Tamiya. SF – N. Keahi; A. Hoopii. SB – H. Dudoit; E.
Keliikuli; K. Varner Jr.
Baldwin Bears ip h r er bb so ab bf
Meinen, Roy 4.1 5 4 3 3 3 18 23
Akaka, Chayse 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
Waiakea Warriors ip h r er bb so ab bf
Mondina, Reese 2.0 1 0 0 3 1 6 9
Honda, Ty 1.2 4 7 3 3 1 10 14
Ross, Rysen 0.1 0 2 1 0 1 2 3
Min, Cody 0.0 3 5 5 1 0 4 5
Midel, Devin 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 3 4
Win – R. Meinen. Loss – T. Honda. Save – None.
WP – R. Meinen. HBP – by R. Ross (B. Drayer); by R. Meinen (S. Mauai). BK – R. Meinen; R. Mondina.
Umpires –
Start: 7:10 pm Time: 2:38 Attendance:
R. Ross faced 2 batters in the 5th.
C. Min faced 5 batters in the 5th.
2018 Wally Yonamine Foundation / HHSAA Baseball State Championships
All-Tournament Teams (as selected by the Media and the HHSAA)
Division I
C – Micah Yonamine, Iolani
IF – Kaipo Haole, Baldwin
IF – Nainoa Keahi, Baldwin
IF – Asa Kurasaki, Punahou
IF – Casey Yamauchi, Waiakea
OF – Kalai Rosario, Waiakea
OF – Shane Sasaki, Iolani
OF – Kirk Terada-Herzer, Punahou
UTIL – Chayce Akaka, Baldwin
P – Stone Parker, Kailua
P – Cody Hirata, Waiakea
Most Outstanding Player: Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa, Baldwin
Division II
C – Shiloh Kaeo, Damien
IF – Jordan Donahue, Damien
IF – Kade Kupihea, Kapaa
IF – Kamakani Motas, Damien
IF – Reese Shioji, Farrington
OF – Chasen Castilliano, Farrington
OF – Pomai Kim, Damien
OF – Paul Mezurashi, Damien
UTIL – Jack Dillon, Radford
P – Richard Akana III, Radford
P – Kaimi Malina, Kapaa
Most Outstanding Player: Bryce Uyeno, Damien