Maui’s Baldwin High School defeated Waiakea 14 to 4 to claim the Division I state championship title at the Wally Yonamine Foundation / HHSAA Baseball State Championship game on Friday evening at the Les Murakami Stadium.

The title is the second for the Bears in three years and the third consecutive MIL state title after Maui High won in 2017.

Baldwin’s Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Others named to the All Tournament Team included Baldwin’s Kaipo Haole, Nainoa Keahi and Chayce Akaka.

Baldwin Bears vs Waiakea Warriors

May 11, 2018 at Honolulu, Oʻahu (Les Murakami Stadium)

Baldwin Bears 14

Player ab r h rbi bb so po a lob

Akaka, Chayse 3b/p 2 3 1 1 2 0 1 2 0

Dudoit, Haku rf 3 3 2 3 1 0 0 0 0

Kalehuawehe, Cade c 3 1 1 1 1 0 4 0 0

Keliikuli, Ekolu pr/c 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Keahi, Nainoa 1b 3 0 1 3 0 0 6 0 1

Kusonoki, Isaiah pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Varner Jr, Kevin dh 3 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 0

Haole, Kaipo ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 0 2 1

Hoopii-Tuionetoa, Anthony cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 2 0 0

Drayer, Bobby lf 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 2

Chong, Jacob 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 1 3 2

Meinen, Roy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Okita, Reyn 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Totals 25 14 9 12 7 3 15 7 6

Waiakea Warriors 4

Player ab r h rbi bb so po a lob

Yamauchi, Casey 2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 2 1 0

Tamiya, Trayden ss 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 2 1

Nakamura, David rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0

Rosario, Kala’i lf 3 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0

Ohara, Noah pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Villaruz-Mauai, Safe dh 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0

Miyao, Stone 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 3 1

Igawa, Jacob c 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 3

Mondina, Reese p 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0

Honda, Ty p 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Victorino, Khaden 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 0

Fujii, Brett cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Midel, Devin cf/p 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0

Ross, Rysen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Min, Cody p 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Totals 19 4 5 3 3 3 15 9 5

Score by Innings 1 2 3 4 5 R H E

Baldwin Bears 0 0 4 3 7 14 9 1

Waiakea Warriors 2 0 1 0 1 4 5 5

E – C.Kalehuaweh; T. Tamiya 2; S. Miyao; K. Victorino 2. DP – BALDWIN 1; WAIAKEA 2. LOB – BALDWIN 6; WAIAKEA 5.

2B – S. Miyao. HBP – B. Drayer; S. Mauai. SH – T. Tamiya. SF – N. Keahi; A. Hoopii. SB – H. Dudoit; E.

Keliikuli; K. Varner Jr.

Baldwin Bears ip h r er bb so ab bf

Meinen, Roy 4.1 5 4 3 3 3 18 23

Akaka, Chayse 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1

Waiakea Warriors ip h r er bb so ab bf

Mondina, Reese 2.0 1 0 0 3 1 6 9

Honda, Ty 1.2 4 7 3 3 1 10 14

Ross, Rysen 0.1 0 2 1 0 1 2 3

Min, Cody 0.0 3 5 5 1 0 4 5

Midel, Devin 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 3 4

Win – R. Meinen. Loss – T. Honda. Save – None.

WP – R. Meinen. HBP – by R. Ross (B. Drayer); by R. Meinen (S. Mauai). BK – R. Meinen; R. Mondina.

Umpires –

Start: 7:10 pm Time: 2:38 Attendance:

R. Ross faced 2 batters in the 5th.

C. Min faced 5 batters in the 5th.

2018 Wally Yonamine Foundation / HHSAA Baseball State Championships

All-Tournament Teams (as selected by the Media and the HHSAA)

Division I

C – Micah Yonamine, Iolani

IF – Kaipo Haole, Baldwin

IF – Nainoa Keahi, Baldwin

IF – Asa Kurasaki, Punahou

IF – Casey Yamauchi, Waiakea

OF – Kalai Rosario, Waiakea

OF – Shane Sasaki, Iolani

OF – Kirk Terada-Herzer, Punahou

UTIL – Chayce Akaka, Baldwin

P – Stone Parker, Kailua

P – Cody Hirata, Waiakea

Most Outstanding Player: Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa, Baldwin

Division II

C – Shiloh Kaeo, Damien

IF – Jordan Donahue, Damien

IF – Kade Kupihea, Kapaa

IF – Kamakani Motas, Damien

IF – Reese Shioji, Farrington

OF – Chasen Castilliano, Farrington

OF – Pomai Kim, Damien

OF – Paul Mezurashi, Damien

UTIL – Jack Dillon, Radford

P – Richard Akana III, Radford

P – Kaimi Malina, Kapaa

Most Outstanding Player: Bryce Uyeno, Damien