Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday May 20: The latest in a series of small north-northwest swells is due Monday and expected to fade by Wednesday. Two more pulses of small to low-end moderate north-northwest swell are forecast Thursday through next weekend. A moderate south swell is expected to arrive tonight, gradually build through Tuesday, then slowly subside Wednesday and Thursday. Another moderate south swell is due next weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

Surf: Waist high NNW medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

South

Surf: Knee high SSW extra long period swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Knee to thigh high N short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

