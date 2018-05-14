There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Breezy trade winds are expected to hold through tonight as high pressure builds eastward far north of the state. Trades are forecast to weaken Tuesday through midweek, then become breezy once again through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend. Clouds and showers will continue to focus over windward and mauka locations each day, except Tuesday through Wednesday over the smaller islands when clouds and a few showers could setup over interior areas through the afternoon periods.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light southeast wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light east northeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light east northeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.