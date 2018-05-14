+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

East Rift Zone Eruption Update (Monday, May 14, 7:25 a.m.)

An new fissure opened up this morning in Lanipuna Gardens Subdivision between fissure 15 and 16, bringing the total to 19 at the East Rift Zone eruption.

As of 6 a.m., the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that fissure 17 also continues to be active. A narrow lava flow has been generated and is slowly moving toward the ocean, which is about two miles away. There are no homes or roads threatened at this time.

As of midnight, there were about 484 residents at the Pāhoa shelter and 25 residents at the Keaʻau shelter.

Officials with the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency say continued earthquake activity and additional outbreaks in the area are likely. In addition, HVO has cautioned about the possibility of an explosive eruption at Halema’uma’u Crater due to the withdrawal of lava from Kīlauea summit lake. This could generate dangerous debris very near the crater and ashfalls up to 12 miles downwind.

Due to the volcanic activity, the following are issued:

On schools, Keonepoko Elementary, Pāhoa High, Intermediate and Elementary Schools are open. Normal school bus routes are operating today.

On road closures, Highway 132 is closed at Pohoiki Road intersection and a checkpoint is located on Highway 130 by Pāhoa High School.

Only local traffic allowed beyond all roadblocks.

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

County, State, Federal and private partners continue to monitor the situation.