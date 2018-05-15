+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports a new fissure has opened in the Lanipuna Gardens Subdivision northeast from fissure 19. That brings the total count to 20 since the eruption onset in the East Rift Zone on May 3, 2018. The narrow lava flow from fissure 17 is still moving slowly toward the ocean at approximately 20 yards per hour. There are no homes or roads threatened at this time.

Due to the volcanic activity, the following are issued: