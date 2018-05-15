Another burst in volcanic ash emissions from the Haleamaʻumaʻu Crater on Hawaiʻi Island was recorded at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, prompting a special weather statement advising area residents of light ashfall and hazardous air quality.

At 10 a.m., the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported rock falls and gas explosions within Halemaʻumaʻu Crater have caused an ash plume which is carrying ash downstream across the Kaʻū District. Ash is being reported along Highway 11 in Pahala.

The National Weather Service says northeast winds will carry ash downstream across the Big Island’s Kaʻū District affecting the Punaluʻu, Wood Valley and Naʻalehu communities this morning and into early afternoon.

The public in affected areas is advised to avoid excessive exposure to ash, which is an eye and respiratory irritant. Those with respiratory sensitivities should take extra precaution to minimize exposure.

The latest ash burst was documented via web camera at the Kīlauea Volcano Summit. A similar event on Monday morning, prompted similar advisories.