Mr. Mayor,

Q: I travel Maui Lani Parkway often to get to Wailuku and Waikapū. No matter what time I travel, once I get to the four-way stop at Maui Lani and Kamehameha Avenue, it takes a long time to reach the stop because traffic backs up and it takes a good while to continue traveling.

Are there plans for a roundabout at that intersection? If not, why?

A: My administration put in $2.8 million in our proposed Fiscal Year 2019 budget to the Maui County Council for a roundabout.

Our engineers conducted a feasibility study of a roundabout at the subject intersection and determined that there is enough right of way to accommodate a roundabout and that it will allow all modes of traffic to go through the intersection more efficiently than a traffic signal.

Nationwide studies also show that roundabouts have a reduced number of conflict points for vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists, as opposed to a traffic signal, and cost less to maintain in the long-term.

The Maui County Council’s Infrastructure and Environmental Management Committee is scheduled to further review the project later this year. The committee is expected to render a referral to the council’s Budget and Finance Committee to either release funding for the construction of the roundabout or a traffic signal.

