The Maui Visitor Industry Charity Walk held over the weekend, once again broke records and surpassed its one million dollar goal.

More than 3,500 walkers raised more than $1.35 million at the 40th anniversary event hosted by the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association, bringing Maui County’s grand total to more than $1.4 million. That’s an increase of nearly $252,000 over last year.

The week prior, MHLA hosted walks on Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi bringing in $17,099 and $36,229 respectively for a grand total for Maui County of $1,410,967.

The Grand Wailea took top honors for the property bringing in the most funds with $45,577, and Bank of Hawaiʻi earned recognition as the business that raised the most money at $6,419.

Winning the award for non-profit raising the most was West Side Hoops who collected $136,190. Top individual fundraiser was Dan Williams of West Side Hoops who collected $45,980. Property raising the most per capita was Maui Condo and Home at $483 per employee. And for the sixth year in a row Tri-Star Restaurant Group took first place in raising $7,000 for the restaurant category.

Top fundraisers included:

Individual Raising the Most Funds:

1 st Place: Dan Williams, Westside Hoops: $45,980

2 nd Place: Joyce Kawakami, Feed My Sheep: $26,200

3 rd Place: Dr. Mary, Hale Kau Kau: $24,013

Business Raising the Most Funds:

1 st Place: Bank of Hawaiʻi: $6,419

2 nd Place: VIP Food Service: $4,255

3 rd Place: Central Pacific Bank: $2,300

Non-profit Raising the Most Funds:

1 st Place: Westside Hoops: $136,190

2 nd Place: Maui Memorial Medical Center Foundation $111,202

3 rd Place: Lahainaluna High School Foundation: $94,961

Hotel Property Raising the Most Per Employee:

1 st Place: Maui Condo & Home Vacations: $483/employee

2 nd Place: Kahana Falls: $263/employee

3 rd Place: Wailea Point Village AOAO: $91/employee

Property Raising the Most Funds:

1 st Place: Grand Wailea Resort & Spa: $45,577

2 nd Place: West Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas: $40,201

3 rd Place: Hotel Wailea: $32,791

Restaurant Raising the Most Funds:

1 st Place: Tri-Star Restaurant Group: $7,000

“Today was a beautiful day of the community coming together to raise funds for Maui County, enjoying time with friends, wonderful entertainment, good food and fantastic prizes. The Maui community has once again shown their generosity, volunteerism and compassion in raising funds for the Charity Walk on Maui! And most importantly, all monies raised on Maui, stays in Maui County,” said Lisa Paulson, Executive Director of the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association.

“Our ability to provide for Maui’s non-profits is a direct reflection of the integrity & philanthropic conviction of the visitor industry. This community is so strong and committed to caring for everyone – our island continues to raise more funds per capita than any other island in Hawaiʻi.”

The Visitor Industry Charity Walk is a statewide event that takes place on Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Oʻahu, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island. The Charity Walk is one of Hawaiʻi’s largest single-day fundraiser with thousands of walkers and raises over $2 million annually to benefit charity. Funds will continue to roll in throughout this month. Final amounts raised will be announced at the Charity Walk Reception on August 9.

Next year’s Visitor Industry Charity Walk will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019. For additional information, please contact the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association at 244-8625 or info@mauihla.org.