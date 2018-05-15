Dain Kane, a former Maui County Council Member and currently a teacher at ʻĪao School, has filed nomination papers as a Democrat to become an official candidate for the State House of Representatives District 8 seat, which encompasses Kahakuloa, Waiheʻe, Waiehu, Puʻuohala, Wailuku, and Waikapū.

For the past 33 years, Kane has lived, worked, and raised his family in the district where supporters say he’s developed countless personal, professional, and public relationships that rely on engagement, integrity and trust.

“I offer a candidacy that has strong ties to, and an understanding of our district, along with proven legislative experience. As your representative, I commit to being your voice that bridges the issues of our communities to the chambers of our State Capitol. Issues that include: Improving public school education, strengthening our commitment to help our most vulnerable citizens, aggressively pursuing affordable housing options for working families, raising the quality of life for our native Hawaiian communities, and preserving, protecting and sustaining our natural and cultural resources.”

Kane’s legislative experience includes being elected to serve for eight years on the Maui County Council representing the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency seat. During his tenure, he served in leadership roles as the Council Chair, and the Council’s Budget and Finance Committee Chair. Also during his tenure, he served as: President of the Hawaiʻi State Association of Counties; Board of Director for the National Association of Counties Western Interstate Region; NACo Presidential Appointee to the Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee; and delegate to the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies in Washington, D.C.

After leaving elected office, Kane served the Maui County Council as their Legislative Liaison at the Hawaiʻi State Legislature, where he worked closely with House and Senate Members and their staff to advocate for the issues that were important to the residents of Maui County. He then started his own consulting business to assist clients with navigating the processes of state and county government.

As a member of the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi, Kane has served in many active capacities: currently as President of District 8 Precinct 4; formerly as a Board Officer of District 8; and as Maui County’s At-Large State Central Committee Representative. He also co-chaired the planning, and coordination of the 2016 Presidential Preference Poll event for District 8.

In addition to currently teaching at ʻĪao School, Kane serves as President of his homeowners association, a position he’s held for seven years, and continues to volunteer year around as an official for age group and high school swimming, both here on Maui and statewide.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In an Oʻahu dominated legislature, I would bring a strong voice and presence from Maui, to represent the issues that are important to us.”